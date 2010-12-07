MDC activist dies at Matapi Police Station

Reports indicate that Mahute, 24, was first attacked by a mob of Zanu PF youths in the area who then stole some money from him.

However, the Zanu PF youths forcibily took him to Matapi Police Station and was further assaulted by police officers while in custody. The beatings led to his death on Saturday night.

His body, which was expected to be buried today at Granville Cemetery, was ferried to Harare Hospital morturay. However, Mahute’s relatives failed to bury him as Zanu PF supporters again blocked the body to be brought to Matapi Flats for the last respects.

Drum beating Zanu PF youths stood guard outside the Mahute’s residence. The family made a report at Matapi Police Station but the officers manning the station said they were unable to take any action against the rowdy Zanu PF youths.

Meanwhile, the MDC Matebeleland North provincial executive today held a press conference at the MDC Bulawayo provincial offices to publicly announce the rejoining the MDC of 17 councillors from Arthur Mutambara’s party.

Addressing journalists, the Matebeleland North provincial chairperson, Hon. Sengezo Tshabangu said the MDC was reuniting with its membership in a bid to comprehensively win the next elections as a united front.

The councillors who have rejoined the MDC are; Nhlanhla Dube, Isaiah Mlalazi, Dennis Tshuma, Newman Magutshwa, Mbonisi Khumalo, Maria Ndlovu, Brenda Mpofu, Mgijima Dube, Thabani Moyo, Albert Gumbo, Kufakwezwe Ncube, Tshipisa Ndlovu, Sicelo Mpofu, Mpokiseng Sibanda, Sambulo Maphosa, Rueben Moyo.