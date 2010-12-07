Reserve Bank Official Dr Munyaradzi Kereke rapes 11 year old girl at gun point

The case comes at a time when girls in Zimbabwe are at high risk of being raped by high profile HIV individuals who enjoy impunity and are desperately using blood of virgins as potential cure for HIV and AIDS.

Information that this reporter has confirms that the girl was born on 14th of June 1999 and her mother resides in the United Kingdom.The girl who fell victim to rape is said to have a sister aged 15 who was abused by the same and reports are yet to confirm if her sister was also raped .

A very close relative who has helped the girl through medical examinations and police escorts emailed Chief Executive Officer of Girl Child Network Worldwide ,Betty Makoni saying ,

"I have been on your website and I see you help children who have been sexually abused or raped and let me bring to your attention the case of a girl who went to her aunt`s place in Vainona and at gunpoint she was raped by Dr Munyaradzi Kereke. Her eldest sister was also abused by the same man`.

Since this has happened both girls have received threats from Dr Munyaradzi Kereke. He has gone to the house where the girls lives since August 2010 and intimidated the family of the girl.

Another relative who contacted Girl Child Network Worldwide confirmed the girl has refused to go to school because she is afraid and so has been home since September 2010.

GCNW Chief Executive Officer Betty Makoni has since confirmed receiving documents containing a medical report as well as police report.

"These are the documents needed to arrest this alleged rapist and I don’t understand why he is still walking scot free ", said Betty Makoni who has handled many child sexual abuse cases of high profile individuals whose cases never get anywhere near the courts and if they do,they get thrown out for lack of evidence or some other sinister reasons.

Zimbabwe is increasingly becoming unsafe for girls with many rapists walking scot free. The number of girls raped per day in Zimbabwe averages 100 and these are the only ones who manage to break silence and report .

"In the likely event that Zimbabwe courts don’t get to prosecute Dr Munyaradzi Kereke ,it means many high profile rapists will be on the loose and this will result in many girls being raped and silenced.With the HIV and AIDS scourge this should be classified as a crime against humanity and also referred to regional or international courts" said Betty Makoni.

In September this year it was reported that Dr Munyaradzi Kereke who was at one instance refered to as a ghost worker unlawfully employed by Gideon Gono, opened Rock Foundation Medical Centre owned by himself which is now open to the public after receiving the necessary clearance from the regulatory authorities among them Harare City Council and the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.

The project is said to have been subject to intense opposition by some neighbours who felt noise from the 24-hour medical facility would disturb the peace of the area.

"The centre is one of very few medical facilities in Zimbabwe that accept all medical aid cards while using the latest equipment in the medical field. The 24-hour facility boasts of an ambulance service, pharmacy, dental unit and a trauma management unit in addition to doctors consulting rooms.The eye unit is still to open to the public together with the radiology centre and the laboratory. The medical centre offers free Internet services to patients or people accompanying the sick." said the reports.

After the medical facility was opened the doctor turned paedophile was quoted saying,

“We have been cleared to operate. It’s a dream come true for me. I am happy with operations”.

In another development the first ever only online Newspaper for women and girls recently launched has confirmed that Dr Munyaradzi Kereke becomes the first high profile case to be listed on the Name and Shame column which seeks to establish the first list of all alleged rapists who are a danger to children and have been left to walk scotfree in Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe does not have a sex offenders register and this Name and Shame column becomes the first initiative towards a comprehensive sex offenders` register.