Owen Maseko second runner up for Freedom to create prize

Announcing the winner at a glittering awards ceremony in Cairo, Freedom to Create spokesperson Priti Devi said, “We applaud the courage of Ali Mahdi Nouri and the Al-Bugaa Theatre and admire their creative use of arts to facilitate reconciliation among all Sudanese to foster unity and hope.

The Al-Bugaa Theatre are an inspiring example of the transformative power of the arts to break down oppression and affect real change in some of the world’s darkest corners.”

“Ali Mahdi Nouri is a powerful example of how many artists around the world are using their talent to be a voice of courage in their community, standing up for social justice and in defense of human dignity.”Ms. Devi added.

Founded and led by Ali Mahdi Nouri, this ‘Theatre between Frontiers’ stages forum theatre on the frontlines to engage, unify and heal both perpetrators and victims of human rights atrocities. The troupe is made up of former child soldiers, victims and aggressors. Mr. Nouri accepted the award from the Guest of Honour, Egypt’s former First Lady and 2010 Prize judge, Mrs. Jehan Sadat at a spectacular ceremony at the historic Salah El Din Citadel in Cairo on 26 November, 2010.

Presenting the award to Mr. Ali Mahdi Nouri, Mrs. Sadat said, “The artists who have been selected as finalists in this year’s Freedom to Create competition, know full well the price they are paying to express their ideas, hopes, and dreams for their people and their nations. They have endured harsh criticisms, and in some cases, have placed themselves in grave danger. As a result, they have done more than expose the ills plaguing their societies. They have provided solutions and alternatives, and by so doing, they are trying to change the world. Each exemplifies the power of art, music, and the written word.”

Receiving the 2010 Freedom to Create Main Prize, Mr. Nouri commented, “Participation in the Freedom to Create Prize has provided the opportunity to show the world the success that we have achieved in building bridges in conflict-torn Sudan so that mutual peace and understanding can evolve. We firmly believe that the arts are the most powerful tool in achieving peace.”

The Prize is a US$125,000 award, which is divided across three categories – Main, Youth and Imprisoned Artists, and was established in 2008 to celebrate artists who utilise their talents to promote social justice and inspire the human spirit. This year, the Prize attracted more than 1700 entries from over 100 countries, including six from Egypt.

First runner-up of the Main Prize was presented by Dr. Sabry Abdel Aziz on behalf of Dr. Zahi Hawass, renowned Egyptologist, to K-Mu Théâtre, a musical theatre group that uses drama to address the persecution of child witches in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that is struggling to rebuild itself after decades of conflict. Playing to over 100,000 people, this theatre troupe has encouraged open discussions on the social taboos that surround sorcery and addresses the role of the churches in the systematic accusation, abuse and abandonment of children.

Receiving the award on behalf of K-Mu Théâtre, Toto Kisaku said, “Our goals with Basal’ya Bazoba are to create consciousness and discussion on the real issues that have created this situation of children being accused for sorcery and being abused and abandoned. Freedom to Create is working to address positive social change and helping us to draw attention to such a sensitive and complicated issue as child sorcery, inviting people to form their own opinion and follow our lead and use art to transform society.”

Zimbabwean installation artist Owen Maseko, was the second runner up for the Main Prize for his piece ‘Gukurahundi’ about the atrocities in Zimbabwe, where people were killed by President Robert Mugabe’s special forces. Artist Owen Maseko used his exhibition at the Bulawayo National Gallery to break the silence and shed light on the ‘Hidden History’. He is currently facing charges of undermining President Mugabe’s authority.Visibly delighted to have been awarded the runner up place for the Main Prize, Owen Maseko said, “I have given the sensitive and raw issue of the ‘Gukurahundi’ massacre a face and a voice and I am prepared to take a bullet for it. The support and recognition of winning the Freedom to Create Prize will allow me continued freedom to create and to express the ideas, hopes, dreams and aspirations of my countrymen, laying the foundations for a reconciled, vibrant and flourishing Zimbabwe.”

Theatre also featured strongly in the Youth category with United ACT (Anti Child Trafficking), a refugee group from the border of Myanmar (formerly Burma) and Thailand, claiming first prize. The Youth Prize was presented to the group by Mr. Hossam Nasser, Advisor to the Minister of Culture.

These young artistes live and perform in refugee camps along the Thai-Myanmar (formerly Burma) border, where human traffickers and smuggling brokers target the vulnerable and impoverished population. Their scripts are based on real life incidents about children from the community who have been trafficked and abused. When presented with the award, United ACT representative Aung Myo said, “Winning the Prize gives this issue global recognition and helps to spread our message much further, ensuring that every vulnerable child along the border is protected from the dangers of child trafficking. We hope international support will help change the attitudes of the child brokers to stop this gross violation of child rights.”

Kazak author and poet Aron Atabek was awarded the 2010 Imprisoned Artist Prize for his literary works, including ‘Nazarbayev’s Regime and Revolution’, which laments the lack of democracy in Kazakhstan. Atabek, who has been in jail since 2007, received an 18-year sentence after being convicted for his role in a violent riot that resulted in the death of a police officer, a charge he strongly contests.

Receiving the award on behalf of his father, Askar Aidarkhan said, “I am very grateful for this recognition of my father’s talent by Freedom to Create. My family and I would like to continue the campaign to have my father released. It is very difficult to gain recognition for my father’s plight and gain support for our campaign for his freedom.”

Supporting the Freedom to Create Prize, the Secretary General of Supreme Council of Antiquities and renowned Egyptologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass said,

“Providing the opportunity for creativity can inspire and unite individuals, breaking down social barriers and fostering a greater sense of peace and unity within nations. The 2010 Freedom to Create Prize entrants are a testament to the human spirit and should be an example to us all.”

This year’s Prize was judged by a diverse panel comprising of: Mrs. Jehan Sadat, Fatima Bhutto, Mira Nair, Mariane Pearl, D*Face, Sir Ken Robinson, Professor Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Professor Dame Sandra Dawson, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Professor Tariq Ramadan, Cynthia Schneider and Ana Tzarev.

