11 November 2007 Girl Child Network Employees complaints about working conditions

Tapererwa zvokuti imimi munotofanirwa kuita ma investigations enyu mega mubate chokwadi chokwadi zvinoitwa naiye mwana waChief Makoni anova zvakare muroora wekwa Nyamapfeni from Njerama kwaMutasa. Kutaura chokwadi chedu chose, Betty Makoni anobatsira vana veZimbabwe munyaya dzokuvasunungura muhunhapwa nekushungurudwa kwakasiyana siyana. Apa tinotenda nyadenga kuti kwakasikwa munhu anomirira vanasikana muchokwadi. Ndokusaka akazopihwa mubayiro weWorld Childrens Prize ku Sweden mwedzi mishomana yakapfuura.

Asi mabatiro aanoita vashandi vake ndiko kwatigumbura zvikuru zvokuti tashaya kuti tochemera kupi. Kutaura chokwadi Betty M akoni mupengo chaiwo unotofanira kuona chiremba nokuti no normal thinking person can behave the way she does. Chokutanga chinotirwadza ndechokuti akadzinga about 15 people nerunhare. She just called them kuti basa rapera. These included vanhu vaishanda ku Accounts avo vakangonzi vharai office muende. Mhosva yavo yaiva yokuti hanzi vakaba zvinhu zvaifanirwa kupihwa vanhu vakapazirwa dzimba panguva yeMurambatsvina. By the way ndiye akaita craft document rakaenda kuUN na Annah Tibaijuka. The truth is that these workers were given the buckets and other clothing material by Tafadzwa, an officer that had been assigned for this as thank you for having worked over the weekend distributing these items to beneficiaries. The person she should have fired ndiye Tafadzwa wacho.

A handful of these workers have filed their cases with NEC officer Mapisaunga at Africa Synod House at the corner of Selous and Fourth, near Dominican Convent. Musunga and Associates, a law firm is now handling the matter on behalf of GCN but it seems to be backfiring on the organization. One worker, Thombizodwa Mvududu was issued with 15 written warnings in one day and a further dozen also on another day for late submission of reports. This is a woman that has worked for over six years at GCN without going on leave. Mukadzi uyu has worked non stop week in and week out with any rest and right now she looks like a zombie.

SHE HAS LOST HER SELF ESTEEM as she has been psychologically drained by Betty Makoni. Thombizodwa is rebuked openly at meetings and has been accused of wanting to steal GCN from Betty. It would be interesting to find out from NOVIB, the major donor that funds Thombizodwa’s programmes, whether they are aware that this woman’s rights have been violated beyond any ones imagination. Makoni anoda kuita frustrate Mvududu into resigning. Betty Makoni is a violator of human rights and will deal with any person that stands up to her in the most ruthless manner. She has stopped payment of a workers’ salary when she suapects that person has challenged her. A case in point is that of Paidamoyo Muzulu, a former Mirror reporter whose salary was taken off pay roll and also changed from US dollar to Zimdollar without his consent. Paidamoyo has been constantly accused of writing stories to Zimdaily that criticize Betty Makoni ad she has relayed all this to her donors.

Very malicious person and we think that she must start analyzing her behavior first before she points fingers at all her workers. We are deeply traumatized and we can’t think anymore. We all look like spooks in the dark with no one to complain to because she has instilled so much fear particularly in old members of staff. Betty Makoni also ordered Stephen Makuwa, the finance manager to stop payment of Tonderai’s salary. This man is made to do all sorts of evil against workers. Akatoita zvokutumira sms kuna Makuwa saying he must not pay Tonderai who is an intern that doubles up as a person on special mission from the State. She had initially fired him for being a CIO and reinstated after intervention from Rusape state officials. Chitsotso Village, has been closed totally because Betty does not want Tonderai to set a foot there because that is where he was living.



All workers have gone on forced leave because she is at loggerheads with this intern. Betty Makoni is so petty and will create a fight over a small thing. Stephen Makuwa, Thombzodwa Mvududu are the longest serving members of GCN. Another employee, Kundai Macherure has worked for GCN for nearly 9 years as a casual worker and only became permanent this year in October. If this is not violation, gross violation of human rights, then what is it. These three been subjected to the harshest conditions at GCN but they have remained resolute and committed. The founder member syndrome is what has caused all these problems and all she sees are people grabbing gcn from her. Chokwadi zvinoshamisa kuti she can abuse women who are supposed to be under her protection. These are the girl children that have now matured but she tramples and violates them. Most of the workers come similar backgrounds either domestic violence, neglect, orphans or are survivors of sexual violence themselves. GCN is expected to at least give them hope and heal in the process. But the opposite is what is happening.



These workers are being harassed and made to feel small and inadequate. Betty Makoni is no repecter of Zimbabwe laws and this is evidenced by the lack of a code of conduct, worker representatives, disciplinary committee and a senior management to oversee matters. The recently established senior management team is just a window dresser because they cannot decide on anything. This team was set up to please some donors who seem to have observed that she is abusing workers. *Betty Makoni is the director, HR manager, information officer, transport manager and finance manager. The woman is terror and will not take any advice from anybody. We would like all donors to do own investigations and interview past and present workers on her conduct. She treats workers like trash. Workers at GCN are slaves in the true sense of the word and we are pleading for Government intervention. Apart from the three long serving workers, the rest have hardly served 6 months at GCN. Makoni fires them unilaterally without adherence to labour laws and creates so much pressure for new employees. It is almost impossible to catch up with some issues because we are trying to scratch our heads to balance accounts and also write reports. How do you do this when information is lost or destroyed. New employees spend most time cleaning up mess left by predecessors and this has caused sickness in these people because of high stress levels.

We badly need a doctor on site. An example is that of Save the Children UK (SCUK) project whose registers that had to created because information was not there to come up with a report because the implementers were dismissed without a hearing. This has resulted in workers coming to work to work Monday to Saturday till late without taking any off days. Trying to get an off day at GCN is impossible. Chero kuenda kurufu kana kurwarirwa kana kurwara is not allowed. Kune vanhu vanorwara (HIV/Aids) nevamwe vane zvirwere zvimwe zviri chronic vasingakwanise kunorapwa because havapiwe nguva yokunoita zvinhu zvavo zviri private. Labour law is clear on 12 off days, 90 days sick leave and one month vacation a year. A new employee has right to an off day starting from the month they start work. We have cases of two or three people denied off sick, no off days and now she is forcing workers to take the NGO holiday as the official leave. She says all workers should fill in forms for Dec 10 to Jan 10 and that will be taken as annual leave. That is gross violation of workers rights. I want to go on leave next year because I am not a Christian that does not observe Christmas. Why am I being forced to go on holiday when she wants to be on holiday as well.



The retreat in December should not be forced. Workers must decide whether or not they want to go. She has denied some workers to write exams. Once you become a GCN you must not develop for the better but live, eat and dream Betty. You are not inducted into GCN but instead you are inducted into Betty who can I can best describe as a monster. She is inhuman, and a great pretender. She will use new workers to antagonize old staff and then fire you or move you to some weird position with loss of benefits. There are persons that were taken to the dumping site where she dumps non performing workers at UNIT F where counselors and rescue officers work from. She has said this kakawanda at meetings, workers are so demoralized. Makoni has had 4 personal assistants this year. There was one called Norah, then Marjorie, Gumi and now Lilian.. Although Irvine Nyamapfene, Betty’s husband, does not appear on the organogram, he is the man who runs GCN when Betty is away and this has had its fair share of problems. He keeps money and coupons at his house and he is the man who signs checks. I don’t think donors know this. Gumi has been dumped at the dump site where a Winny Murinda was also expected to be dumped but made noise about the matter. She moved to director’s office from admin where a new former REA WORKER has taken over. One worker from REA called Barbara lasted two weeks and resigned from this organization that uses jungle management.



Makoni told a meeting on Sunday last week (November 7) that she was not aware that it was necessary to have a Zimbabwe flag flying over GCN h/quarters because overseas this is not necssary. She instead a picture of the Swedish queen at her Unit Seke A OFFICES. Zengeza 4 offices were built by ZNA if she can be reminded again that this is a homegrown institution and not a Canadian or American one. Canadians and Americans are her hosts that listen to her exaggerations about the Zimbabwe situation. GCN was established in 1998 and not a single flag flies at any of her operations and neither does she attend meetings in areas of operations in Zimbabwe. She is an authority herself because she is heavily funded by some rogue nations like America for instance. Apa aitaura achiita kupoza kuti she is now an international figure and that nothing will happen to her because all donors were flocking to her and will to exaggerate to NOVIB in Netherlands uko akaenda last week. *I speak with real donors and not the local donors here that are intermediaries. Hapana zvamunondiita ini mwana waChief Makoni anonzi Muzvare Betty. Mese murivanhu vadiki chaizvo papfungwa chaidzo* The meeting on Sunday started at 9 am and lasted until 5pm.

Betty brought her own food whilst workers sat and watched her eat as she rumbled on about a retreat which most workers are not so keen because it is a family affair where she and her husband will present boring lectures. We are tired of her and her loud mouth and disregard for our privacy. The venue of the Novib funded retreat is her choice. We wanted Vic Falls but she wants to be near her husband’s village. Betty Makoni has on many occasions threatened to close GCN operations in Zimbabwe and work overseas where there are people who appreciate her. GCN is there because of Zimbabwean children and now wants to go overseas and dump them. Makoni will send offending messages to workers after hours and this is irritating and gross invasion of privacy especially when you are sleeping peacefully at home. The recent one said *Please desist from communication with former staff. Whoever is with them from inside should stop it. Let them go to Press or donors it does not give them much. Stop Communication* .



She must stop sending these especially after hours. Ko tofarira kupi. Kubasa ihondo. Toenda kumba hondo dzinotiteverazve. There are former workers we have met we thought kuti havaite smile. At GCN, one tends to become anti social because the place is just demonic and will recquire an exorcist to flash out the evil spirits. GCN is demon possessed. Betty Makoni has banned workers from discussing the bible or holding prayer meetings at GCN. Hanzi zvezvitendero zvenyu kwete pano. She worships the Vazvare at Chief Makoni district, a burial place for the women in her clan and this created problems for Kaseke, a dismissed worker that had worked at GCN since inception because he resisted ancestral worshipping. The man is an elder at Zaoga, Pentecostal Church. He was evicted, given a few days notice to vacate Betty Makoni’s home in Chitungwiza. This driver has a daughter, a GNC beneficiary that survived rape and this means that she has also violated rights of this child by ditching her father out in the open. Betty Makoni haade kuti old and new staff vaite hushamwari. Makoni anoti anoda new ideas from new staff asi hapana zvinoitwa implement. It is a one woman band show. Senior management ine vanhu vanoti Stephen Makuwa, Ropafadzo Mapimhidze, Arthur Choga, Kamurai Mudzingwa, Angeline Katsande, Nyaradzo Mashayamombe, Grace Gurira asi they have no power to make decisions even to buy ball points. Every thing has to be approved by Betty and this delays implementation of programmes because either she is not around or her husband who apparently is a signatory to authorize is sometimes away on REA business.



Her language is foul, angry, hostile and horrible. The woman is always shouting on the phone and sending workers running around like a mad lot. GCN is just confusion and workers need to be rescued from this violation of human rights. She may be a winner out there in Sweden and so on BUT THE FACT IS that is one of the worst directors and managers in Zimbabwe. I disaster chaiyo paGCN. This is an issue that is critical and important for GCN donors like Royal Netherlands, US embassy, British embassy, Egmont Trust, Firelight Foundation, Novib, Stephen Lewis, CIDA, Modica Mondilae etc etc to investigate before a worker dies at the hands of this woman. GCN is a well funded organization and she boasts about this. Corporate governance and rights of workers are not observed at GCN. It is run like a personal entity synonymous with the founder member syndrome. We need help before some workers lose their minds. Regular debriefing necessary but that has never happened. Staff is burn out. The position of programmes coordinator has had five people this year.

The present one Ropafadzo Mapimhidze a former journalist has been hospitalized three times now and we all know that she is under pressure and looks ill all the time. Akatomboiswa padrip at Chitungwiza hospital. Her predecessor Grace Gurira was away on sick leave and when she came back her job had been given to Mapimhidze. Gurira is wife to colonel Cephas Gurira of ZNA.Betty Makoni wants Gemma Rushoko, a recent UZ graduate to take over. Gemma will not take work orders from Gurira her boss. Chaikosa some former programmes coordinator nearly suffered a stroke under Betty Makoni’s reign of terror. She was admitted at South Med Hospital and she is now running a farm with her husband.. Rachel Tongoona suffered same fate. She nearly went beserk and fell very sick because of constant verbal assaults from Makoni and now is a cross border trader. Vamwe vacho ndiLucia Mbofana na Mvududu wacho that have acted on that post but never granted because they are pose a great challenge to her. These two vanogara vachingotukwa seimbwa chaidzo. Mumwe akamboshanda naMakoni ndi Mildred Mutsvairo uyo akapotsa aita stroke ashungurudzwa naBetty Makoni. Izvozvi aakuEngland and akanyora gwaro achitaura zvaakaitwa na Betty Makoni. Betty Makoni will never visit any sick worker. Arthur Choga, Kamurai Mudzingwa naPaidamoyo Muzulu vanonzi maCIO na Betty wacho. Workers are constantly reminded that she saved them from poverty by employing them. Makoni akashatyirwa last week nevashandi vakaenda kumariro kwa Zimunya of Madotsa, akange ari mushandi we GCN kwa Mutasa.



Takazoziva kuti aisada kuti vashandii ava vaone mamwe ema T shirt 600 aifanira kupiwa vana vezvikoro kwaMutasa. These T shirts akakitwa ne donor rinonzi Egmont Trust. Madotsa and Betty Makoni were involved in the beating of a Nyamapfeni (father in laws brother) using 4 thugs she had employed as security personel. Mazita avo vanonzi Shaun, Donovan, Tawanda and Boka. Vakomana ava vakarova zvakare murume wa Regina Rapoyo aimboshanda paGCN on the orders of Betty Makoni. Vanhu ava vakatodzingwa basa zvokuti vakonzera ruzha paGCN. Makoni anoshandisa vanhu ozovadzinga sembga chaidzo. Mumwe mushandi Simon Makurumidze akashevedzerwa mapurisa naBetty Makoni achiti muMDC akarohwa zvisingaite. Musha wake kwaRusape wakabvanyangurwa bvanyangurwa. She also ordered mapurisa to beat :Pardon Mudzengerere over stolen car items and a camera. Mukomana uyu haasi kuuya kubasa because akakuvara zvakaipa.



Betty Makoni is capable of setting thugs on dissenting voices at GCN. She bribes all the way when she decides to become foul. Mukadzi uyu anoita promise workers zvinhu zvisipo. Chaikosa, Tongoona and Gurira were promised a car and then came Mapimhidze who was also promised the same car yakafa kare kare inonzi RVR iri mugarage. All progressive NGOs provide transport for senior and experienced staff but Makoni does not want her workers to have the comfort that she enjoys. The woman does not trust anyone with GCN cars and chero asipo anemapurisa ake anenge ana Leah Hodzongi her first cousin who absents herself when she feels like, will give Betty bad reports about workers. Leahs husband is Bettys driver who also doubles as a farm manager akangofanana nemukadzi wacho. Anonanzva magaro a Betty chaiwo. Kuitwa muranda nemumwe mukadzi nekuda US dollar chete. This arrangement is problematic because she is just picking people who irrelevant to these projects. We do not want people who just sit and do nothing like the security personnel she hires to move around with drivers to monitor movement. This is overemploying people at the expense of children that need that money. HAPANA munhu waano vimba naye. All people are thieves at GCN according to Makoni. These security people are holding her to ransom because they want to remain relevant by supplying as much information as possible, some of which is fabricated. Betty Makoni acts on information that is not verified.

All her decisions are emotional and most regretful. Anobva asunga kumeso kunge shumba chaiyo. Betty Makoni has access to five cars inoti Surf, Nissan Sunny, Defender (husbands official REA car) , and a Mazda double Cab. The new double cab is also parked at her house in Vainona making THEM FIVE cars. Fuel is also stored at her house in Vainona. GCN is her personal business and all these cars use GCN fuel. Scandal chaiyo. There are no cars to do GCN business because dzakafa and these have been taken to some dubious garage in town that’s demanding billions of dollars in repairs. Betty Makoni anoda kuti ma workers ake ose agare kuChitungwiza kunenhuwa netsvine and yet iye akatiza ikoko achiuya kuchirungu, away from the so called constituency yaanoita represent. Facilities at GCN offices are not conducive for worker development. There is only one telephone line which supposed to connect Internet.



The ZOL facility for Internet is accessed on by her and workers will only read what she thinks is appropriate for workers. There is no freedom of association. She has made work life for past and present workers so difficult by creating schedules that are so difficult to maintain. Accounts people walk to the bank with millions of dollars because there is no transport. Munhu iyeye akabirwa what next. But she wants workers to perform under these stringent conditions and that is our major bone of contention. No workers can create networks, attend professional meetings because they are completely cut from the rest of the world. Networking without authority is a cardinal sin at GCN. She fears being talked about and constructive advice to her means kuti wamusvora and you can be victimized. Workers movements are monitored closely so that neither meets the other informally and with other organizations. There are no telephone extensions and vashandi vanoita kumhanya from one block to the other like a confused lot to answer phones. Internet is always down and communication naye kana ari mhiri inoti netsei because akashaya responses anoita kupenga chaiko. Mukadzi iyeye anopupa furo chairo nehasha. Anoti endai kuVainona kunoita download ma emails but that is unprofessional. Chokwadi tingaungana kumba kwake kunoita basa here nhai vanhu we? Ko mota dzacho dzokutakura vashandi dziripi like now when mabhazi arikudhura kudaro. To and from Chitungwiza now costs $1million.Ko mari ye lunch yacho anotipa here.

Tibatsireiwo nokuti isu tinoda kutaura ne ma donors acho tega asi anotivhara. This is a very genuine plea. Please tibatsirei hama. Tirikutambudzwa. Nyamapfeni anoisa mitemo yake kuGCN Betty ouya oita dismantle. KuAdministration ndiko kune dambudziko nokuti kunochinjwa vanhu nguva dzose. Kune vashandi vasati vasainirwa ma contract izvozvi asi varipabasa. Betty Makoni is a dictator of the worst order ended akafanana na Morgan tsvangirai zvokuti isu tinofunga kuti anotopenga chaiko. Anotove a psychiatry case. Please assist us and investigate Betty Makoni on rights abuses. This is critical for survival of workers in the future. Kune zvakawanda zvaanoita zvisingafanirwe kuitwa. She is a specialist in bribing vanhu because anayo mari zveshuwa. She is trying to divide old and new workers but hazvisi kushanda and all we are waiting for is her next move. She is in for a big shock this time aroundtakamirira. Girl Child Network and Betty is not as what you think from the reports that people read.



She hates anything Government and other local NGOs. She thinks all people are fighting her and she is creating situations for Government to take action kuti awane mamwe ma award or reason to perhaps finally leave Zimbabwe and she has hinted this on many accasions. She is soliciting for awards. Akambotuma ma forms e CNN Heroes award which she wanted the employees she despises so much to nominate her. She has become obsessed with awards and publicity about herself and yet there are officers like Makurumidze, Katanha, Macherure that have done wonders in as far as rescuing, rehabilitating of sexually abused girls are concerned. Drivers of this organization will remain in dark because she fears going off the limelight . That is what is preoccupies her time these days and antagonizes her journalists over these issues. She has complained via an email kuti she has employed 5 journalists who are not writing anything about her and GCN.