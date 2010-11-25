Cricket player Taibu fails to settle US$1 400 phone bill

Taibu, whom The Herald could not confirm yesterday as the national team cricketer, has failed to pay US$1 414,88 in cellphone charges for a contract line.

A warrant of execution was filed after a default judgement. Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Chibanda issued the default judgement on October 29 after Taibu failed to appear before the court.

The case against Taibu, of number 2 Richwell Avenue in Meyrick Park, Harare was handled under Case Number 10745/10.

In its summons, Econet Wireless states: "Wherefore, plaintiff claims payment of the sum of US$1 414,88, and interest thereon at the prescribed rate with effect from December 31, 2009 to date of payment and collection commission at the law society approved traffic as well as costs of suit."

The default judgement was granted on the grounds that the summons had been served on Taibu on June 24 and the time for him to challenge the lawsuit had expired.

