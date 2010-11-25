Man rapes wheelchair-bound cousin

The alleged rape occurred when the girl’s parents had gone to a funeral.

The 26-year-old man denied the allegations when his trial opened last week at the Bin- dura Regional Court and magistrate Ms Mavis Kudumba reserved judgment to December 1.

Mashonaland Central area public prosecutor Mr Emmanuel Muchenga alleges that on August 29 this year, the man sneaked into the room where the girl was sleeping in her wheelchair.

He lifted her from the chair, laid her on the floor and raped her once.

The court heard that the man told the girl he wanted to have a child with her.

The girl — whose hands and legs are paralysed — also had problems speaking in court, as her voice was trembling and very faint.

She told the court that she tried to scream for help, but the man gagged her.

The girl’s mother found the man in the act when she returned from the funeral, it is alleged.

It is also the State’s case that the man ran away after being caught.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge saying that was a plot by his relatives to fix him.

He denied raping the girl and dismissed the State’s allegations as fabricated.

