Gvt recalls stripping ambassador Ms Jacqueline Zwambila

According to sources, Ambassador Zwambila arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday after a stopover in South Africa on Sunday.

It is understood that she was forced to travel to Harare after getting an ultimatum from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Zwambila had allegedly ignored a letter advising her to come back home and give her side of the story.Foreign Affairs Secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha could not be reached for comment yesterday as he was reportedly out of Zimbabwe.

However, sources yesterday confirmed that Government had summoned Ambassador Zwambila for debriefing.

"Yes, she is in the country for debriefing. She was called by Foreign Affairs to explain the allegations being levelled against her.

"Our embassy bought her a flight ticket on Friday and she left for Harare on Saturday but she only arrived yesterday.

"She initially ignored a letter written by Foreign Affairs for four days and only resolved to come home after getting an ultimatum," an official said yesterday.

It could not be established yesterday when the debriefing would take place.

However, Ambassador Zwambila met senior MDC-T officials including chief secretary to Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Mr Ian Makone.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Zwambila was reportedly also summoned by the Australian government to explain the reports.

She, however, met officials from the host country alone with no embassy official.She reportedly accused the embassy officials of being "sellouts".

Ambassador Zwambila allegedly stripped to her undergarments accusing embassy officials of leaking information to the media.

She was demanding to know the person who had leaked information to The Herald on a website link that was targeted at Western audiences.

The website had stories on the link claiming that there were no sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.The website www.katheti.com/zimembassy is no longer accessible since The Herald published a story with excerpts on the site.